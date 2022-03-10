Ranveer Singh Grabs Eyeballs With His 'over-the-top' Airport Look, Fans Say 'Atrangi Baba'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has been stealing hearts since the release of his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat. From Padmavat, also starring Deepika Padukone, to 83: The Film, the actor has aced each role perfectly, hence proving to be one of the best actors in India. Apart from acting skills, the Bajirao Mastani actor is known for his unique yet daring fashion statements. Whether it be a casual outing or making an appearance at the airport, Ranveer levels up the style game by putting in extra efforts and brain to make his outfit look 'not so usual'.

Ranveer Singh dazzles in vibrant colours at Mumbai Airport

Ranveer Singh recently grabbed eyeballs with his quirky yet stylish airport appearance. The Gully Boy actor was spotted at Mumbai airport in an over-the-top outfit. Ranveer aced the bright colours like a pro as he was decked up in a pink, grey, and blue checkered shirt paired with grey-coloured baggy pants. The look was teamed up with a long neon green and blue checkered shirt, white shades, and a hat which complimented the look.

He even treated his fans with selfies at the airport as he could be seen getting clicked with them. Not only this, but the Simmba actor also stopped to pose for the paparazzi. Fans termed Ranveer's look as 'Atrangi Baba' look. Watch the video here:

Ranveer dons Rs 2 lakh Gucci outfit

Recently, Ranveer Singh was snapped in the Mumbai suburbs. The actor again impressed fans and passers-by with his unique clothes as he donned a pink printed set from his favourite brand Gucci. The set was from Gucci's pineapple collection which Ranveer aced like a pro. For the unversed, the Gucci suit is worth Rs 2 lakh. The shirt approximately cost him a little over one lakh, the shorts are worth Rs 91,700 approximately. He paired the look with Gucci sneakers with pineapple prints worth Rs 68,000.

Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar gets a release date

Actor Ranveer Singh whose highly anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was long waiting in the pipeline, has finally got a release date. The actor who is known for his unmatchable energy took to Instagram and shared a quirky video while announcing the same.

Ranveer Singh's highly-anticipated film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has recently got a release date. The film was earlier slated to release theatrically on 2 October 2020 and later 27 August 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to its postponement by makers who waited for the situation's normalisation rather than streaming it on OTT platforms. In a recent video shared by the RamLeela actor on his Instagram handle, Singh announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. The film will mark the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar.

Image: Instagram/@itsfatimabaluch