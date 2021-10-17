Ranveer Singh Has A Funny Reply To Vidyut Jammwal's 'Tattad Tattad' Action In 'Sanak'

Vidyut Jammwal's latest film, Sanak: Hope Under Siege is already winning a special place in the hearts of the audiences since its release on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. After the film's release, Vidyut drops an interesting video on his official Twitter handle. In the short clip, he can be seen flaunting his action skills in Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad style.

Sharing the video, the actor also tagged Singh in his latest tweet. Ranveer Singh has responded to Jammwal's tweet in a hilarious way. Scroll down to read more.

Ranveer Singh responds to Vidyut Jammwal's tweet

Hahahahaha !! This is so wild !! 😅😅😅🔥🔥🔥 what imagination ! Love it ! Badass alert 🚨 💀 !! Taking names and kickin’ ass !!!!! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 16, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vidyut Jammwal gave his fans a sneak-peek into all the action and 'maar dhaad' from his new film. The video clip stars action sequences with the backdrop of Ranveer's hit song from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. The Commando star also tagged Ranveer Singh and the latter was pleasantly surprised to see the new version of Tattad Tattad.

Jammwal tweeted, "Some beats make you shake a leg! And some make the bad guys go tattad-tattad! @RanveerOfficial." Responding to his tweet, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Hahahahaha !! This is so wild !! what imagination ! Love it ! Badass alert !! Taking names and kickin’ a**!!!!!"

Helmed by Kanishk Varma, is the remake of the 2002 American movie John Q, about a man who takes hospital staff and patients as hostages after his son is denied a life-saving heart transplant. Alongside Jammwal, the film stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra (who made her Bollywood debut). The film is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt LTD and is released under the banner of Vipul Amrutlal Shah production. It is currently available on the online streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up to make his television debut with the quiz reality show, The Big Picture on Colors channel. The show premiered on the channel on Saturday, October 16. While improving the general knowledge of its viewers, the quiz show also promises entertaining audiences with wonderful moments. Touted to be a 'unique quiz show', the show features contestants from different backgrounds trying to answer tricky questions.

Image: Twitter/@vidyutjammwal/PTI