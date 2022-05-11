Actor Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Divyang Thakkar's directorial comedy-drama film Jayeshbhai Jordaar also starring Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film will show the actor in a new avatar as he will explore the comedy genre with the themes of societal issues. The makers recently organised a special screening for the entire cast and crew, ahead of the film's grand release.

Ranveer Singh showed up enthusiastically in funky attire and greeted the Jayeshbhai Jordaar team in the true flamboyant style. He also took to his social media to share some of his fond moments and appreciation post for his team.

Ranveer Singh hugs Vishal Dadlani, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and more

Taking to his Instagram on May 11, 2022, the 36-year-old actor shared a picture with Vishal Dadlani at Jayeshbhai Jordaar special screening to recall the time when he took a selfie with the musician as a fan. Fast forward to 10 years, the duo is now collaborating on an exciting venture as an actor-composer. Sharing the picture, he wrote,

''Beast man! From clicking a fan selfie with him at the airport 15 years ago to have him lend me his special voice and compose for my films - it's been a beautiful journey with him! Still the same warm, loving and centle man i met in 2007. Just the coolest cat alive. @vishaldadlani.”

He then shared pictures with his on-screen mother Ratna Pathak Shah describing her as 'the legendary thespian'.

''I cherish the bond with my on screen mumma. One of the greatest actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from,'' he added, ''She's proud of what we created. A special and emotional post-screening moment with the legendary thespian Ratna Pathak.”

He was also seen hugging veteran actor Boman Irani as he shared a loving caption for him. He wrote, ''The most extraordinary man. He is rare. One of a kind. I am so lucky to be sharing screen space with him. True artist and a beautiful human being''. The actor also shared several pictures of him hugging the people behind the camera who worked hard to create the ambitious venture. From the cinematographer to the costume designer, Singh appreciated the entire cast and crew of Jayeshbhai Jordaar ahead of its release on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh