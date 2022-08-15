Ranveer Singh Joins Hemkunt Foundation As Goodwill Ambassador; Says 'want To Do My Bit'

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh joined hands with Hemkunt Foundation as its Goodwill Ambassador. The actor will be working to encourage the young generation to help the underprivileged. Hemkunt Foundation, founded upon the Sikh principle of Sarbat Da Bhalla (welfare for all), is a non-governmental organisation that works to provide humanitarian aid to marginalised sections of society.

Announcing his association with the NGO as Goodwill Ambassador, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle, and wrote, "On the occasion of our country's 75th Independence Day, I am thrilled to join hands with @hemkunt_foundation and @harteerathsingh to build the largest not-for-profit skill development center in India, the Hemkunt Foundation Gurukul. Our mission is to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities to lakhs of people through this initiative (sic)".

Ranveer Singh, who recently wowed audiences with his stellar performance in '83, will be closely associated with the sustainable development of HF Gurukul-- one of India’s largest not-for-profit skill development centres.

Talking about the inspiration behind joining the foundation, Singh said, “Education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population does not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people in my country as possible. Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalised communities", local media reported.

Harteerath Singh, director of Hemkunt Foundation, said, "We are extremely grateful to have Ranveer Singh join the Hemkunt Foundation family. He is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to give back to society. His passion and commitment to education are worth applauding. I am certain together we’ll be able to create a tangible on-ground impact on the society".

For the unversed, Hemkunt Foundation strives to work towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society with education, skill development, access to livelihood, and healthcare support. It has played a significant role during the pandemic and in the lives of marginalised communities to break the generational poverty cycle. Hemkunt Foundation has impacted more than 50,000 lives with education so far. With Hemkunt Foundation Gurukul, spread across 25 acres in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, it plans to further impart skill training to 1000 students every year.

(Image: @hemkunt_foundation/Instagram)