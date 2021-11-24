Actor Ranveer Singh who is an ardent fan of the football sport recently was thrilled to watch the fans grooving on the peppy track from one of his films. The official Twitter handle of Premier League India posted a fun video of the football fans dancing on one of Ranveer’s famous tracks Tune Maari Entriyaan from his film Gunday.

The fun video began with one of the fans starting to sing the song at the top of his voice while others surrounding him started to follow and join in the chorus. After watching the video, Ranveer was amazed to see the fans rejoicing and even commenting below it. “Hahhahahahaha! Wow! Love it !!!!!!!!!,” along with various heart eye emoticons along. The fans belonged to LFC Bangalore- Liverpool Football Club's official supporters' club in India.

Apart from this video, another video of the fans were doing rounds on the internet where they were seen dancing on iconic song Sadio Mane which also received a tremendous cheer in the comment section. Even though Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is an ardent Arsenal supporter, yet he could not stop himself from commenting on the post by the Liverpool fans.

Hahhahahahaha ! Wow ! Love it !!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 24, 2021

Last year, during an Instagram live interaction with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, the actor shed light on why does he support Arsenal. With the introduction of the Premier League broadcast in India, Ranveer Singh was attracted to two clubs - Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the actor began following the Gunners led by Arsene Wenger after being awestruck by their intense brand of football. The arrival of Thierry Henry to Arsenal sealed the actor's love for the Emirates-based outfit.

Ranveer Singh attributed his love for Arsenal following their "Invincibles" campaign. In 2003-04, Arsene Wenger's side emerged victorious in the premier league (also their last ), unbeaten throughout the campaign, which was an eye-catching moment for the Bollywood star. He also went on to reveal that his meeting with Gunners legend Thierry Henry in Mumbai changed his life for the better.

