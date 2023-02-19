Ranveer Singh Meets 'Batman' Ben Affleck; Plays Basketball With Hasan Minhaj, Simu Liu

Ranveer Singh represented NBA India at the celebrity match held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 17. Now, some pictures from the event have been doing rounds on social media as the actor got snapped with Batman V Superman star Ben Affleck on the basketball court. The duo's candid moment saw them having in a deep conversation.

Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and comedian Hasan Minhaj were also spotted during the match. Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, was a part of the Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team.

The official Instagram page of NBA India dropped a photo of Ranveer and Ben wherein they could be seen talking to each other. While the former sported a white jersey, Ben opted for a white sweater paired with brown pants and white sneakers. They captioned the post, "Gully Boy x Gone Girl A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame! #NBAAllStar #RanveerXNBAAllStar @ranveersingh @airmovie.”

Check out the post below:

Reportedly, the 83 star's team included Hasan Minhaj, Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. Ranveer also took to his Instagram story and shared a few glimpses from the NBA All-Star game. In one of the photos, he posed with Ben. In other photos, he could be seen dribbling the ball along with Hasan.

See the pictures below:

Ranveer Singh's professional life

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. He is all set to appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.