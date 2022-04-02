Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Representing India On Global Level: 'I Find It Humbling'

Ranveer Singh has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Indian film industry as a result of his outstanding performances in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh recently represented India at the Dubai Expo, the NBA in the United States, and the Premier League in the United Kingdom.

While speaking about it with ANI, the Bajirao Mastani actor expressed his long-time desire to represent India globally in something. He also said that now that he is an actor, he can represent India, its colour, and vibrancy on a global level that people can relate to through his work.

“I always wanted to represent India globally in something. I became an actor and now, I can represent my country, its colour, vibrancy and universal themes that people can relate to through my work to millions of people across the world. I find that humbling.” he said to ANI.

'India is at the cusp of creating content,' says Ranveer

Ranveer also feels that India is at the cusp of creating content that will cut across the language barrier. He said that India is on the cusp and it is going to get deserved recognition on a global level.

“Right now Indian entertainment is going to explode globally now. We want Indian stories to travel the world and for that, we will have to find stories that are universal and can resonate with people and transcend culture and boundaries. Ultimately, you tell human stories that everyone can relate to and our films are such an important way to connect with the Indian diaspora.” he added.

Expressing his thoughts on the bad phase that the entertainment industry went through due to the unprecedented pandemic, the 83 actor said to ANI, “Of course, the pandemic affected every industry and the entertainment industry was no exception but the way we bounced back – it shows our resilience. I am very, very proud of my entertainment fraternity. People from all across the world are so attracted to us because of our content. That is something to be proud of, be aware of, grow, evolve and take forward. The best part is we are just getting started.”

On the work front

As far as the works are concerned, Ranveer has a stellar lineup of projects including ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ that is set to release on May 13, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster ‘Anniyan’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.



