Ranveer Singh's Reaction Little Girl Dancing To 'Khalibali' Is Priceless; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is considered a powerhouse of energy by many. Mesmerising the audience with his performances, whether it's dancing or acting, he always leaves a lasting impression on the audience. His character crafting skills are highly appreciated for one of his roles- Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat 2018, which was one of the year's biggest hits. Not only his acting in the film but his high-octane dance performance in the song Khalibali has garnered praises too. As per recent reports, he was spotted attending a marriage function in Delhi where he performed the dance number with a little girl.

In the video, he is seen exchanging expressions on the song with a little girl wearing a white frock. Both of them in the video are seen nodding their heads trying to sync with the beats of the song. Later, he bursts into laughter looking at the efforts of his little fan. By the end of the video, the Befikre actor gives her a warm hug. Take a look at his priceless reaction:

Currently, the Gully Boy actor is gearing up for his upcoming sports-drama '83. The film directed by Kabir Khan will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. His wife actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of his character Kapil Dev's wife on the screen. The duo last shared the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani (they were featured in Padmaavat but the couple were not shot in any frame together). Apart from the work front, he recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary on November 14, 2019. The couple visited Tripati and Golden Temple to seek blessings.

