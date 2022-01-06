Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev On His Birthday With A Heartwarming Message

One of the comments since the release of 83 has been about Ranveer Singh's transformation into Kapil Dev, with some being amazed at the resemblance brought out on the screen. A glimpse of this once again was the former's wish for the latter on his birthday.

The actor called him a 'sakth jaan' (tough life). He also expressed his thoughts on getting the opportunity to play the legendary cricketer on screen.

Ranveer Singh's heartwarming birthday wish for Kapil Dev

It is a known fact that Ranveer Singh spent time with Kapil Dev in order to prepare for his role in 83. The duo seemed to have formed a close bond during the course of the filming.

This was visible with Ranveer, in his get-up of Kapil Dev, involving curly hair, moustache and the Team India jersey from 1983, posing with the Kapil Dev of today.

He used the term 'Sakth Jaan', which is also the name of one of the songs in the film.

The Gully Boy star wrote to the former all-rounder that he felt it was an 'honour' to embody his 'champion spirit' on screen.

Kapil had backed Ranveer to portray him and was actively involved right from the preparation to the promotions. A glimpse of this was Kapil sharing a collage of his photo from that of Ranveer's interpretation of it in 83 and captioned it, 'Here’s to us!.'

Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev in 83

Ranveer Singh stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev as the film portrayed the historic victory of the Indian team at the World Cup in 1983. Kapil Dev was the captain of the team that won the title.

The film won praise galore upon its release on December 24. Celebrities praised the film and many netizens were awestruck. However, the film did not live up to the expectations at the box office.

The movie has earned Rs 94.80 crore at the box office in its 12-day run at the box office. The budget of the film is said to be around over Rs 250 crore, which has made the chances of success for the film harder.