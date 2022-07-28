Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Campaign Director On Pics: 'It Was Inspired By Roman Art'

Actor Ranveer Singh's recent bold photoshoot has triggered a debate nationwide. The photoshoot where the actor can be seen posing nude as an ode to Burt Reynolds has become a topic of national discussion with the masses and stars from the fraternity commenting on it.

However, amid much discomfort, the fans who are still trying to recover from the barrage of memes and thirsty comments that followed will be completely shocked to know the process of how the shoot was conducted. Keeping the secrecy of the photographs and protecting them from getting leaked, the campaign director made sure everything went on smoothly.

Ranveer Singh's photoshoot's campaign director talks about actor's viral pictures

The campaign’s creative director Kshitij Kankaria who was present when the pictures were being clicked told Brut India in a recent interaction that the shoot was conducted in secrecy and the photographs were never exchanged via email due to the fear of leaks or hacks. Kankaria also spilled the concept behind the nude photoshoot and said that it was inspired by the 'sculptures of Michelangelo and ancient Roman art.'



“So, we would never send emails and send these images on the internet. It was always with the pen drive, very secretly taken to a printing lab, or developing lab, and then you have to delete everything from there and take it back. Something like this can really go wrong so we were really, really careful," said Kshitij while talking about the secrecy that was maintained during and post the photoshoot.

Further, he told the publication that Ranveer who is known for his energy levels and the kind of enthusiasm he holds for his work had brought his own playlist to play on set, and made it a point that the crew was comfortable. “He created this crazy playlist to play on the set, he was playing it loud with his own speakers, and he was talking to everyone. And I think he could see we were a little nervous so he was just making everything really easy for all of us to just be in our own element,” he recalled.

Ever since the pictures have come out on social media, netizens have been expressing their take on the same. An FIR was recently filed against the actor claiming that the nude pictures 'hurt sentiments of women.'

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh