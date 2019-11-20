Ranveer Singh Does Not Shy Away From PDA With Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan & Others

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant nature. The actor never shies away from showing his love to the people he admires. His PDA with his wife Deepika Padukone is what everyone knows about. But she is not the only one on whom Ranveer showers his love. Read to know about the other personalities.

Ranveer Singh’s PDA

Saurav Ganguly

Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in '83 the film. He was seen at a cricket match during the recent Cricket World Cup. The actor posted a picture with former Indian Captian Sourav Ganguly, in which he is seen trying to kiss him.

Anil Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor are said to have great bonding. They were seen together in Dil Dhadkne Do. During Sonam’s wedding, Ranveer was seen kissing Anil, along with Arjun. Anil returned it back, while Ranveer was shooting for Simmba.

Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh has mentioned many times that he is a big fan of Akshay Kumar. Time and again he is seen displaying his love for the actor in public, be it an award function or a talk show. Ranveer will make a special appearance in Akshay’s Sooryavanshi.

Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were recently seen together in Gully Boy. The movie was a hit and their chemistry received a lot of praises. In the picture below Ranveer is seen giving a flower to Alia, during their shoot for a commercial.

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar of Bollywood also could not get away from Ranveer Singh’s PDA. In an award function, Ranveer paid a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan by performing on his songs. As Amitabh came on the stage he grabbed his leg with all love.

Zoya Akhtar

The actor-director duo seems to have a close bond with each other. There have worked together in Dil Dhadkne Do and Gully Boy. In the pictures below, Ranveer is seen expressing his love and respect for Zoya.

