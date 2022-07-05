Last Updated:

'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls': Actor Shares Hilarious Memes Featuring Avengers, ZNMD

Ranveer Singh is all set to star in Netflix India's very first interactive show titled 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls', which will release on July 8.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Ranveer vs Wild with bear grylls

Image: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii, Instagram/@NETFLIX_IN


Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to star in Netflix India's very first interactive show titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, in which the actor will embark on an all-new adventure. The show is set to release on July 8 and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite actor in an all-new avatar.

Ahead of the show's much-awaited release on the OTT platform, several memes have begun to flood the internet as fans edit Ranveer from the trailer into various films and situations.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls memes take over the internet

The Bollywood star is seen running with the Avengers in a meme that a fan created and that surfaced on Twitter. The meme referred to the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor as 'Earth's goofiest hero', as he shared the screen with 'Earth's mightiest hero' in the meme. Netizens also compared the actor in a scene from the trailer to the popular Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. They created a funny representation of a groom after the 'Joota churai' at weddings, and also one featuring Ranveer as an office employee trying to escape a meeting. A fan also edited the iconic scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, or ZNMD in which Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol run with bulls in Spain and hilariously added Ranveer to it.

Have a look a the Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls memes here:

 

 

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will see the Gully Boy star rappel down cliffs, climb mountains and try and save himself from a bear. The actor will have to do everything it takes to survive in a jungle filled with wild animals. The trailer promised the audience a thrilling and edge-of-the-seat watch as the show gears up for its release on July 8.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

