Ranvir Shorey Reveals He 'Drank A Lot In Youth, But Not Enough To Be Called Alcoholic'

Actor Ranvir Shorey has been busy keeping his fans engaged through his social media ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in India. The actor has been posting photos from indoors at his house where he has shared the moments he spent with his son and also the food he has been cooking for his family. This time around, the actor indulged in an interactive session with his fans on Twitter where he answered the questions left by his fans by using the #AskRanvir.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid photo along with poem by father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Ranvir Shorey says he is not an alcoholic

During this interactive session, Ranvir Shorey was asked whether he is an alcoholic, as stated by various reports. To this, the actor replied saying that he used to drink a lot during his younger days but not enough to be called an alcoholic, The actor also revealed which are some of his favourite spirits, by stating that he often only sticks to beer and wine. Check out Ranvir Shorey's interactions with his fans below -

Also read: 'He's very risen': Amitabh Bachchan checks interviewer who called Ayushmann 'rising star'

Ranvir did not just stick to talking about his alcohol preferences but also answered a number of questions posted by his fans. Most of the questions revolved around how the actor approaches his characters and films. The actor shared that the script, the director and a little bit of imagination helps in making a good character. He was also asked about some of his memories associated with his films Khosla Kha Ghosla and others. The actor wrote that everything about the film Khosla Ka Ghosla was a good experience, including the struggles it faced.

Also read: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to include coronavirus pandemic in its story?

The actor did an extensive 'ask me anything' session on Twitter where he shared honest answers. While asked about his favourite actors from the current lot, Ranvir Shorey shared that there are a number of actors right now who are worth recognition but Manoj Bajpayee stands out to Ranvir, he described the actor as amazing. Whereas the actor was also asked whether he has taken any interest in watching anime, to this the actor replied writing that he hasn't ever really explored the world of anime but he loves animation a lot. As the AMA session with Ranvir Shorey ended, the actor bid adieu to his fans and stated that he has to go cook food.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a hilarious reaction to her candid video posted by Anand Ahuja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.