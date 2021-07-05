Ranvir Shorey Posts Clumsy Pic While Boarding A Flight, Demands 'appropriate Protocols'

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was recently travelling through a flight, took to Twitter and penned some serious suggestions for the civil aviation authorities The actor shared a picture while documenting the boarding process and showed the long queue of people awaiting their turn to board the flight. The actor who was dumbstruck by the ways how safety protocols were not being followed by the airline authorities, demanded 'COVID appropriate flight boarding protocols’ to curb the spread.

Ranvir Shorey shares a clumsy pic while boarding a flight

Ranvir shared a picture of 50 people standing in a long queue waiting in a ‘non-ventilated' area while waiting for the boarding process. Even though the passengers had put on their masks and face shield as a safety measure, yet the actor clarified that these things cannot create much impoact. The actor demanded a ‘COVID appropriate flight boarding protocols’ so that there is less chance of contamination. The actor who was travelling through Vistara wrote, “Masks and face shields are of little use if 50 people are made to gather and wait in a non-ventilated area for a long period. We need a #Covid appropriate flight boarding protocol. @airvistara @DGCAIndia.”

Masks and face shields are of little use if 50 people are made to gather and wait in a non-ventilated area for a long period. We need a #Covid appropriate flight boarding protocol. 🙏🏽 @airvistara @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/AtRbj2e9My — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 4, 2021

One of the users shared a similar story in the comment section and shared his travelling story. The user wrote that while travelling by Spice Jet, the airlines did not provide him with the kit despite him being assigned the middle seat. “Flying with @flyspicejet, no face shield masks for middle row passengers...” The airline company was prompt to reply to the user and wrote, “Hi, we do provide a safety kit consisting of a face mask, sanitiser & face shield to passengers. However, we regret if this was not the case. Kindly DM us your PNR so we may take this up with our team.”

Flying with @flyspicejet, no face shield masks for middle row passengers... — Highlander G (@Highlander_G) July 4, 2021

Hi, we do provide a safety kit consisting of a face mask, sanitiser & face shield to passengers. However, we regret if this was not the case. Kindly DM us your PNR so we may take this up with our team.https://t.co/N3E8NNX1GP — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 4, 2021

Ranvir Shorey recently took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor posted a photo of being administered the vaccine. Using the hashtag ‘COVID vaccine’, he wrote that the first shot had been taken. Later, the actor shared another picture on ‘popular demand’, this time without the mask, while also flaunting his muscles. The Sacred Games 2 star had recently expressed his excitement about being able to book a slot for the vaccine. Among other stars to receive the vaccine was another Sacred Games actor, Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is basking in the success of his latest web series Sunflower. The series is being bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co. Vikas Bahl has written this series while co-directing it with Rahul Sengupta. The makers released the trailer on May 28. Ranvir Shorey's latest project Sunflower’s trailer sees him investigating a death that happened in the Sunflower society. The trailer gives a glimpse of him on a mission to find the roots of this death. The official description about the show reads as, “A comedy thriller set in a middle-class housing society full of quirky characters. Find out what happens when crime meets chaos.”

IMAGE: RANVIRSHOREY/Instagram/PIXABAY

