Badshah Shares A Meme Reminiscing His Engineering Days; Watch

Bollywood rapper Badshah enjoys a massive following on Instagram of over 5.5 million. The rapper uses the platform like many other celebrities to showcase tidbits of his life or promote his upcoming singles or albums. But besides doing the staple things on Instagram, Badshah is also known to be sharing a number of memes on his Instagram also. Besides this, the rapper can also be seen sharing various edits and appreciating the people to spend their time making them. This time around, Badshah shared a meme on his Instagram looking back at his own engineering days from college. Check it out below -

Badshah shares an engineering meme

Badshah recently took to his Instagram and shared a meme that spoke about the time students have to face during exams. The rapper himself features in the video meme and can be seen saying 'Utha Nahi Hoon, Main Soya Nahi Hoon' I haven't woken up, i did not sleep'. In the caption, Badshah wrote 'Pehle aap engineering loge,Fir engineering aapki legi 🤣'. To the unversed, before becoming a famous Bollywood actor, Badshah was pursuing a degree of civil engineering in Chandigarh where he was exposed to Punjabi rap music.

On the other hand, Badshah had also shared a meme on his Instagram where veteran actor Alok Nath could be seen lipsyncing to his song Genda Phool. The song Genda Phool is one of his latest songs having garnered over 470 million views on YouTube to-date. Check out the meme below -

On July 13, 2020, Badshah took to his Instagram and shared the Pahari version of his hit song Genda Phool. The alternate version has been sung by Rong Paz and Priyanka Meher. In the caption, the rapper wrote 'People who know me know that im a huge fan of the mountains (pahaad) and pahaadi music. So it was only natural to have a pahadi version of genda phool. Thank you so much @priyankameher18 and @mr_rongpaz for doing this. Both of you are amazing. 🙏🙏❌ genda phool'. The rapper expressed that he is fond of the Pahari music and is happy to present the alternate version of the song. Check it out below -

