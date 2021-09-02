Rapper Honey Singh Asked To Physically Appear Before Delhi Court In Domestic Violence Case

On Friday, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court will hear the domestic violence case registered against famous rapper and Bollywood singer Honey Singh on the complaint of his wife Shalini Talwar.

On the last date of hearing, the court had asked the famous singer to appear before it on September 3. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh had expressed displeasure over Singh's non-appearance and said, "No one is above law...surprised that the case is being taken so lightly."

"I am grating last opportunity and expect that the conduct isn't repeated again," the judge added after noting that Singh's counsel hasn't filed the income affidavit and medical records and also noting that the exemption from personal appearance was filed without any supporting documents.

'Shalini Talwar took away all the valuables', says Honey Singh's lawyer

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken away all the valuables, including jewels, and can come to reside in her in-laws’ home in Noida in 15 days.

“We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days,” Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing four crores out of which property worth one crore belongs to Shalini.

On the last date of the hearing, the court had asked Singh to appear before the court and had also issued notice for the same. Shalini Talwar is represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising of Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

The next date in the matter is September 3.

Shalini Talwar's allegations on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

Talwar in her plea before the court stated she and Honey Singh met during their school days, the affair began in 2001 and later got married in 2011.

That around the time of the marriage, the career of Honey Singh started to take off and he was popularly getting to be known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh'. The Respondent No.1 started getting many shows, songs, and other projects and he started to travel all across the world for work. The payments from almost all his shows and his other work used to be paid in cash and the Respondent No. I never made the Applicant privy to his financials and always gave each and every penny of his cash income to Respondents No. 2 & 3 (Honey Singh's father and mother respectively) throughout his career," the plea said.

She further claimed that the rapper composed, sang, rapped in many famous/infamous songs. "With the incoming success and increased fan "following, the attitude of Honey Singh also completely changed towards the Applicant, and he became rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful towards her," the plea read.

'Honey Singh slapped Shalini Talwar on honeymoon night'

It further stated that during their honeymoon, the singer cum rapper remained cold and rude. Narrating one of the days of their honeymoon, Talwar said,"...the Respondent No. 1 went out of the Hotel room and did not come back for 10-12 hours and the Applicant having no idea about the new place that she was in, remained in the room anxiously and waiting for the Respondent No. 1 to come back. Respondent No. 1 came back late at night and was extremely intoxicated."

Later when Talwar asked him where he had been and why he would leave her alone on their honeymoon, Singh, out of rage, pulled her hair, slapped on her face, and told her to shut up.

"The Respondent No. 1 (Singh) then slept off and due to his heavy intoxication did not wake up till the next after-noon. The Respondent No. 1 did not speak to the Applicant at all and in the evening again left the hotel, without telling the Applicant and returned after the Applicant had slept off.

Talwar said she was shocked at Singh's behaviour and got extremely upset but kept all her thoughts and apprehensions to herself as she felt scared of the aggressive behaviour and newly attained temperament of her husband. She further claimed that while travelling and working Honey Singh also began to have frequent casual sex with multiple women. "In order to further his illicit relationships and sexual intents, Singh never disclosed about the marriage in the public," the plea filed through Karanjawala & Co. read.

Singh in her plea has sought protection orders and residential orders under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has also sought directions from Singh to pay a rent of Rs. 5 lakhs per month for a fully furnished house in Delhi. She further sought directions to Singh restraining him from selling/alienating the matrimonial home and also from selling the dowry articles. She has also asked the court to appoint a protection officer to facilitate her in obtaining all her valuables from her matrimonial home.

In fact, Talwar also sought compensation of Rs. 10 crores for perpetrated domestic violence.

