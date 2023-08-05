RARKPK Actor Anjali Anand On Facing Body Shaming: Audition Messages Read Fat Girl...

Anjali Anand is right now elated after her performance in the recently released Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (RARKPK) was appreciated. She played the character of Gayatri, sister of Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa in the film. In a recent interview, she spoke about her character, facing body shaming, and also why the film resonated with the audience.

2 things you need to know:

Anjali Anand was a part of TV shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhai Kilo Prem.

She was also a participant on a game-based adventure reality show.

Anjali Anand talks of Rocky aur Rani.., her character

Talking to Tellymasala, Anjali Anand said that while Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani intended to send a message, the film "never wanted the message to overpower the narrative. We were just being honest, so we wrapped the message up with a beautiful bow.”

She highlighted that the new release touched upon taboo topics like elderly love, patriarchy, and the like "unapologetically", which is probably why it clicked. However, Anand admitted that she wasn't expecting this kind of a reception.

(Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani poster | Image: Instagram/Anjali Anand)

Narrating about her journey, Anand said that in her initial years, when she was searching for acting jobs, she came across audition messages that read "fat, chubby girl required", which left her upset. Her RARKPK character is a refreshing change in that context. “Here, I am not just a hero’s or heroine’s fat best friend, eating fries and burgers in the corner. Here, Gayatri is taking a stand," Anand pointed out.

"I want to create my own identity"

Going further in the interview, Anand mentioned that just like Gayatri, she also wants to take a stand against body shaming and choose roles that go beyond body size. She said, “I don't want to do any more of such roles. I am now waiting for a director or a script that talks about what the character is, and doesn’t mention how he or she looks.” The actress mentioned Hollywood star Ashley Graham as her inspiration.

“Graham has created her niche, she cannot be compared to someone. I want to leave a similar legacy, and that can happen only if I meet filmmakers with similar ideology," she added. As for Bollywood, Anand said that she wants to carve a niche like actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Radhika Apte.

While the RARKPK actor admitted that she does want to be fitter, she quickly added, “I don’t want to get lost in crowd. I don’t wanna be next anyone, I just want to be Anjali Anand.”

