RARKPK BO Collection Day 15: Alia Bhatt Film Stands Tall Despite Gadar 2, OMG 2 Release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28, 2023. Since its release, the film has gone on to become a box-office success. While it survived its first box office clash with Oppenheimer and Barbie, it now stands the test of time against the box office clash taking place between Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

3 things you need to know:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released alongside the now-stagnant Telugu film Bro.

It marks a return for Alia Bhatt in the romantic genre of Bollywood.

The film remains rock solid against Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani score well

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani entered its third week with a slightly diminished yet solid collection. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to haul Rs 2.35 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 123.13 crore. Sacnilk’s numbers also match the performance of the film. Moreover, the film has managed an overseas collection of Rs 107 crore so far, which brings its worldwide collection to Rs 245.30 crore.

The Alia Bhatt film is managing to pull audiences to the theatres when films like the bumper opener Gadar 2 and the social commentary OMG 2 are in the theatres. Moreover, it is facing competition from Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar as well. Adarsh detailed in his post on Instagram that RARKPK is still holding strong in major centres in India.

Will RARKPK lose its magic?

With all the competition at the box office, an IANS report suggests that the film might not be able to go beyond the Rs 120-130 crore marker after the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. It should be noted that the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has opened to Rs 40 crore at the box office, while OMG 2 has grossed Rs 9.7 crore. It remains to be seen how these films perform at the box office in the coming day, and whether RARKPK can still go beyond the 130 crore mark.