After the hard-hitting trailer, the makers of Rashmi Rocket have dropped the film’s first song titled Ghani Cool Chori, featuring Taapsee Pannu in a traditional ghagra-choli.

Composed by Amit Trivedi and crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi, the song Ghani Cool Chori is a Navratri special number with the best of Taapsee's thumkas, garba moves, and dhol beats. Dressed in a vibrant chaniya-choli, Taapsee is seen dancing in sneakers with her on-screen love interest Priyanshu Painyuli. The song, which is set in a small hamlet of Gujarat, also features actor Supriya Pathak.

Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new song Ghani Cool Chori

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee unveiled the new festive track with a caption that reads, "Time to put your garba shoes on coz......Todi nakhyu fodi naakhyu bhukko bolaavi didho!!!!! #GhaniCoolChori out now From #RashmiRocket See you all on Dussehra only on @zee5 (sic)." The actor also thanked the makeup team for making her 'Rashmi look perfectly Navratra ready.'

Rashmi Rocket to release on ZEE5 in October

Rashmi Rocket is an upcoming sports drama featuring Taapsee in the role of a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand under the banners RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network.

Set in Kutch, the film follows the story of a young girl from a small village who is an incredibly fast runner. The film showcases her journey to fulfilling her dreams peppered with many hurdles from her personal battle for respect and honour to even her very identity.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the theatrical release of the film has been affected. After much deliberation, the makers have decided to opt for a digital premiere. Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee has confirmed the film's digital release on ZEE5 on October 15, 2021.

Besides Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will star in Loop Lapeta alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin. Her lined-up project includes Shabash Mithu, a sports biopic based on Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Raj's life, and a thriller titled Dobaaraa.

(Image: @Taapsee/Instagram)