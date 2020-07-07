Raveena Tandon Talks About Film Industry; Says 'There Are Good People & Bad People Here'

Recently, in a media interview with an online portal, Raveena Tandon talked about Bollywood and shed light on politics in the film industry. She said that politics is prevalent in Bollywood. Some people plan other people's failure and want them out of the films envying their success, she added. Raveena Tandon opined that if there are bad people in the industry, there are good people too.

Further in the interview, Raveena Tandon revealed that actors are easily thrown out of movies. She revealed that she too has been outset from several movies because of various reasons. However, every time she was replaced, she reminisced an old interview of yesteryear actor Shashi Kapoor, where he shared how he was outset from a film overnight. She exclaimed that legends like Shashi Kapoor motivated and encouraged her to give her best and stay focussed come what may.

Raveena Tandon on social media hate after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Raveena Tandon, who was among the first Bollywood celebrity to shed light on the dark truths of the entertainment industry with her 'mean girls' tweet, exclaimed that just like the film industry, there is nepotism and lobbying in every field. Talking about late Sushant Singh Rajput, Randon Tandon urged everyone to stop sensationalising the deceased actor's death. She said that people should stop blaming people and think rationally.

She also requested people to end social media hate and toxicity spurning against a few industry people. Further in the interview, Raveena Tandon said that be it a star kid or an outsider, everyone fears failure. She added that if that was the case, then all the star kids would-be superstars.

“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 15, 2020

Raveena Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Raveena Tandon, in the media interview, talked about Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, 2020. She said that she met Sushant twice during the promotions of his movie on her reality show. Raveena Tandon attributed Sushant as handsome, talented, successful, and expressed empathy over his emotional state of mind. She exclaimed that maybe Sushant Singh Rajput was emotionally fragile to take such a drastic step.

Lastly, Raveena Tandon threw light on the importance of destigmatising mental health. She said that everyone must reach out to their closed ones when they realise that they are suffering from depression. She also stated her case and said when she hit rock bottom, it was her school and college friends, who stood by her and held her through the tough times.

Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Onir's Shab, will return to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years with K. G. F: Chapter 2. The movie, starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, marks Raveena Tandon's Kanada debut. The Raveena Tandon starrer is directed by Prashanth Neel.

