Raveena Tandon Expresses Her Anguish After SC Gives Green Signal To Aarey Building Plans

In another development, the SC bench on Tuesday said that Mumbai is a 'congested city' and Metro is important and dismissed NGO Vanashakti's appeal against National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. According to the reports, 407 acres in Aarey Colony has been okayed by SC for infrastructure and building construction projects.

Reacting to the same, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle to express anguish and anger. She said 2020 couldn't be worse and for once she thought that people might give one chance to nature.

A fan in response asked Tandon, "You do realize that a lot of what is Mumbai today was forest land or hills. Including the whole of your film city? What kind of hypocrisy is this?" [sic]. To this, Raveena clarified that film city is owned by the State Government and not the film industry.

if bad news in 2020 wasn’t enough. Mumbai.A Doomed city. Murderers.Thought Humans would learn a lesson from the Crisis and maybe just maybe give Nature a chance. I need to stop before I say things cruel enough to regret. #Anguish https://t.co/1GJUuAspgY — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 19, 2020

The bots have started !Again the film city argument.Hope people know that FilmCity is owned by state government.Not by the film industry.We need to preserve whatever green is left.Hope when Mother Nature takes her revenge, you are one of the first to go. https://t.co/IH41qTIWD8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 19, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray govt's decision on Aarey

Uddhav Thackeray on November 29 had announced that no more trees will be felled in the Aarey colony and had halted the car shed work. He had further said that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

BIG: CM Uddhav halts Aarey metro car-shed construction & tree-felling till 'next decision'

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he had said at a press conference.

Worli MP Aaditya Thackeray had then said that people of Mumbai are happy with this decision. "Development works will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped."

Months after Uddhav stopped metro car shed work, govt panel says Aarey most cost-effective

