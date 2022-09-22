Actor Raveena Tandon Thursday, has been appointed as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra. Given her passion for wildlife and conservation, the actor was considered the appropriate choice for the post. Raveena Tandon shared the news on Instagram with a picture from the event and wrote how together ‘we will continue working towards conservation of nature and inspiring people to live more sustainably.”

As per ANI, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar spoke about the decision to select the star as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador and said, “We have witnessed Ms. Raveena's passion and love for wildlife and her conservation on many occasions as Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra.”

On the other hand, Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador and revealed how she would always work diligently towards maintaining a sustainable planet. "Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated & passionate individuals,” Tandon said during the event.

The Aranyak star who has been often seen showing her love for wildlife and conservation through social media posts spoke about working collectively with Maharashtra Forest Department while spreading awareness about wildlife. “Together, we will continue working towards the conservation of nature and inspiring people to live more sustainably. I look forward to working with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador to help create awareness and conducive habitats for our wildlife. Development is essential, and so is the need for fresh air and a healthy planet, both can be achieved and progress made if we just learn to work hand in hand. #greenplanet #maharashtragoodwillwildlifeambassador this title will always be close to my heart and I shall do everything in my capacity, and beyond, to be able to live up to the honour bestowed on me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was recently seen in a Pan India film KGF- Chapter 2 alongside south actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The Dulhe Raja portrayed a negative character and the film was declared a blockbuster hit which collected over Rs 1000 crores at the box office worldwide.

She will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

