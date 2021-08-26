Raveena Tandon Expresses Love For Outdoor Activities In Video With Husband Anil Thadani

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account recently to talk about her love for outdoor activities. She uploaded an IGTV video of herself with her husband Anil Thadani. The actor said that she prefers the outdoors ‘any day or night’.

Raveena Tandon posts a scuba diving video with Anil Thadani

In the video uploaded by the actor, she and her husband can be seen underwater during a scuba diving session. The duo is wearing a completely black outfit with fluorescent scuba diving gear as they paddle away. The video also features shots of unique fish and coral of all shapes and colours. She mentioned in the caption of her post that whether it is skydiving, going on a safari or deep sea diving, the actor loves the outdoors. She wrote in her caption, ‘Skydiving , safari'ing, or deep sea diving ! Give me the outdoors any day or night! ♥️’

Watch Raveena Tandon’s IGTV video here

Raveena Tandon’s family

The actor adopted two children in the 1990s when she was a single mother. She named them Pooja and Chaaya. It was only in 2004 that she tied the knot with Anil Thadani. The couple later welcomed two children into the world; Rasha in 2005 and Ranbir Vardhan in 2008.

Raveena Tandon has earlier posted a collection of pictures clicked by Rasha. She coupled the pictures with a heartfelt note about her family. She wrote, ‘My lifelong entertainment, my prayers for all, in these trying times, it's so important to have laughter and positivity, may love, happiness fill all your lives, may god be kind to all of us and bring the good times soon again.’

Raveena Tandon movies

Raveena Tandon stepped into the film industry with her debut film Patthar Ke Phool. She went on to feature in many acclaimed films including Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja and many more. The actor will soon feature in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be a sequel to Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018.

