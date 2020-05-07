Raveena Tandon's Response To A Fan Who Proposed Marriage In Next Birth Is Hilarious

Raveena Tandon took to her social media to post a series of throwback pictures from a vacation that she took in the mountains. While many took to the comments section to adore the actor, a fan chose to propose marriage in the next birth. Tandon had a hilarious response for the fan.

Raveena Tandon's response to a fan who proposed marriage

Sharing the posts on her social media, Raveena Tandon is seen enjoying a vacation in snow-capped mountains. While she shared a few solo pictures, she is also seen adorably posing next to her husband in the pictures. Tandon captioned the post, " #throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays, soft, fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur". [sic]

Taking to the comments section, a user wrote, "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?". The actor had a hilarious response ready for him and commented, "Sorry ya booked for 7 already". Other fans also showered Raveena Tandon with love and affection as they took to the comments section.

One user wrote, "Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again". Calling Raveena Tandon a Queen, another fan commented, "You always be a queen, love you". While Tandon's fan club seems to be growing day by day, her fandom also includes a celeb admirer, Rapper Badshah. During a recent interaction with his fans on his Instagram, the rapper revealed that he has a crush on Raveena.

Raveena Tandon, who is spearheading the #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum campaign, is also actively urging her fans to treat healthcare workers with respect. Feeling disillusioned with a video she saw where a doctor was pelted with stones, the actor questioned people stooping to such low levels as human beings in a conversation with a news publication.

