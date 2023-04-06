Raveena Tandon On Getting Honoured With Padma Shri: I Fulfilled My Dad’s Dream

Raveena Tandon was recently honoured with Padma Shri Award. The actress, who received the award for her commendable work as an artist, has now spoken about the special moment. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Mohra actress shared that she missed the presence of her late father Ravi Tandon while she was getting awarded.

Raveena said that it was an emotional moment for her as it was something that her father had "always dreamt of and thought that it is going to be a proud moment for him."

"I did get the honour, but unfortunately, he is not here to see it. So, getting the honour was mixed emotions for me. It came with a bit of happiness and a bit of more happiness. More happiness was when I was thinking about him and saying (to myself) that at least, I fulfilled my dad’s dream”.," she said.

'It was special that my children could see me getting Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon attended the award ceremony with her whole family including her husband Anil Thadani and their children Ranbir and Rasha Thadani. In the same interview, the actress shared her happiness after getting awarded the fourth-highest civilian award in front of her children. She shared that she is happy after making her whole family and said, "It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padmashri in front of the nation. And I hope they are proud children today as I’m a proud parent whenever I see them get their top grades or when they get honoured at school. I’m happy that they have always made me proud. I’m happy today, and I think I have made my whole family proud."