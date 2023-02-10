Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Relations With Karisma Kapoor; 'We Meet Socially'

Raveena Tandon finally broke her silence on her relationship with Andaz Apna Apna co-star Karisma Kapoor. When asked about their present relationship in a recent interview, Tandon simply said that the two only meet socially.

Speaking to ANI, about her bond with other actress from 90s, Raveena said "Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to... I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together." When asked if Karisma was one of her friends from the movie business, the Mohra actress said, "We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle (of friends)."

The conflict reportedly started in the 1990s, after actor Ajay Devgn started seeing Karisma Kapoor immediately after his relationship with Raveena ended.

Raveena and Karisma's altercation

In 2007, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan revealed that Raveena and Karisma's altercation was the 'worst fight' she had ever seen. During a talk show, when questioned about the worst fight she had witnessed between two women, she recounted an event that took place on the set of Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut, Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994).

Farah said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now."

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool and went on to work in several films like Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Diwale, and Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in Arbaz Khan's production Patna Shukla. She will also be a part of the second season of Aranyak.