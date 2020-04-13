Raveena Tandon Recreates A Joey-Rachel Scene From 'FRIENDS' & Its Unmissable; Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to her social media to bring a smile on her fans faces with a little TikTok video. The actor recreated a scene from the popular sitcom FRIENDS and totally won hearts. In the show, when Monica and Chandler start dating secretly, Joey is the only one of the FRIENDS who knows.

Raveena Tandon recreates Joey-Rachel scene from FRIENDS

Eventually, Rachel catches up and realises that there is something going on and decides to get Joey to crack up. Rachel is close to finding out the secret when Joey asks her if she knows something. Giving him a blunt response, she asks Joey if he knows something. A fun banter takes place where both of them engage in a conversation trying to make the other one talk.

ALSO READ | Throwback: When Raveena Tandon's Impromptu New York Jig Left Her Daughter Bemused; Watch

Raveena Tandon recreated the same Joey-Rachel scene from the show. She shared the videos on her Instagram. The actor captioned it, "You know something ??? Then tell me first !! Hahaha . Take -1 and Take -2 😂😂😂😂 just something to get a smile 😊. Be positive you’ll!! This too shall pass ! Ham honge kaamyaab!!!♥️😍." [sic]

Raveena Tandon looks pretty as she flaunts her waves in the video. She is seen dressed up in a floral top and a pair of silver hoops. With a nude shade makeup, the actor chose to go for the kohl-liner eye look.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Gives #FliptheSwitch Challenge A Twist With "most Obvious Switch"; Watch

Raveena Tandon is known to quickly hop on the wagon of latest trends. She never shies away from taking up any challenges and was recently seen doing the #handchallenge. Sharing the video on her social media, she captioned it, "Taking on the #handchallenge 😂did I do it right? #tiktok #coronavirusblues #smile #spreadpositivity [sic]".

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon's Tik Tok Fun As She Takes Up Oh Na Na Na Challenge With Daughter Rasha

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Slams Irresponsible Pet Owners, Says "basic Civic Sense Is Missing"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.