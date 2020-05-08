Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor's Video Of Wishing Her Father On His Birthday; Watch

Just last week, the country lost two stars in a span of 24 hours. The death of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan took everyone by surprise and fans were soon flooding their social media with wishes as they mourned the loss of the two. Actor Raveena Tandon took to her social media to share a video of Rishi Kapoor wishing her father Ravi Tandon on his 80th Birthday.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actor penned a long note with the post and shared the backstory behind the video. She captioned the post, "Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed everyday.

Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. ♥️ you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. ♥️ we love you". [sic]

Raveena Tandon took to her social media to mourn the loss of the star and mentioned in her post, "Just totally love you ! Seems like a part of my life, my childhood memories , my now .. all taken away so fast. Not fair chintu uncle. Not fair on all of us Couldn’t even say a goodbye. We will miss you terribly. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 #memories His infectious laughter, his wit,incidents,even when he used to scold me on sets when working with him.Still seeing me,as the same 5 year old he knew,My first walkie talkie doll he bought from Paris,a make up gift for getting engaged to neetu aunty without telling me". [sic]

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, after fighting a long battle with cancer. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing problems, where he succumbed on Thursday morning.

An official statement released regarding Rishi Kapoor's passing read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 AM IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

