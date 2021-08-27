Raveena Tandon Shares Throwback Photo Of Her First Convertible Sports Car; See Pic

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been in the film industry for almost three decades. The actor made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991, and since then has been a well-known star. In her early days, the actor also bought herself a sports car of which she recently reminisced.

Raveena Tandon shares photo of her first sports car

Raveena Tandon recently went down her memory lane and dug out a photo of her first convertible sports car. The actor was seen posing with her friends while standing around a red coloured car. She fashioned a white top and black bottoms with her hair left open. In the story, she wrote, "Throwback when I bought my first swanky sports convertible at 18. Gifted it to myself. At second hand."

A sneak peek into Raveena Tandon's acting career

Raveena Tandon's first film came out to be a commercial success. She also won the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. The actor then went on to star in several top-grossing films such as Mohra, Dilwale and Andaz Apna Apna. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for the film Daman in 2001. The actor took a sabbatical from the industry after her marriage to Anil Thadani. However, she made a comeback in 2015 with Bombay Velvet. The 46-year-old also starred in the film Maatr in 2017. She is now all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix series Aranyak. Moreover, the actor will also star in the magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2.

Details about Raveena Tandon's digital debut

Raveena Tandon will play the role of a cop named Kasturi Dogra in the upcoming series Aranyak. The actor will be accompanied by Parambrata Chatterjee as her co-lead. In March 2021, the actor shared her first look from the series and announced her digital debut. She was seen sitting in a police uniform. She wrote, "Pesh karte hai, Netflix and LITERAL CHILLS 🥶 I’m happy to announce I will be part of the @netflix_in Original Series Aranyak that follows two cops on a journey to find a missing tourist and revives the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest."

