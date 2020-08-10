Raveena Tandon Starrer 'Shool' Was First Offered To Juhi Chawla; Read Trivia Here

Raveena Tandon is a very popular and evergreen Bollywood actor. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Patthar Ke Phool (1991) and hasn’t looked back since. In her career of almost three decades, she has worked with some great actors and for some critically acclaimed movies and moviemakers.

In 1991, Raveena Tandon played the lead character in Eeshwar Nivas’s Shool. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Shool that you would want to know. Read ahead to know more-

'Shool' trivia you must read-

Shool is an action crime drama, directed by Eeshwar Nivas. The movie is written by Anurag Kashyap and Eeshwar Nivas. The movie cast Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sayaji Shinde as the lead characters. The movie was a commercial success at the time. Take a look at its lesser-known facts.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a small character in the movie. His voice was dubbed and he was paid with a one-time meal for his character.

Actor Rahul Dev has auditioned for the character of Sayaji Shinde.

Sayaji Shinde's character in the movie was based on the politician turned criminal, Mohammad Shahabuddin.

The movie was Manoj Bajpayee’s second time playing the lead character after Satya (1998) where is gained a lot of appreciation.

Sriram Raghavan was initially going to direct the movie but because he was taking too long to write it, Ram Gopal Varma decided to give the movie to Eeshwar Nivas.

Bollywood sensation at the time, Shilpa Shetty has made a special appearance in the movie for the item song UP Bihar Lootne. The song was loved by the audience and remained at the top of the chartbusters for a very long time.

The movie was not only released in India but also had a theatrical release in Canada.

Juhi Chawla was the first choice for the movie but because she got injured, she was replaced by Raveena Tandon.

The movie is Sayaji Shinde’s debut in Hindi.

Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpai appeared together for the first time in this movie.

Anurag Kashyap had started writing the movie, that he was supposed to direct initially. But, because of the changes done by the producer in the second half, Anurag Kashyap withdrew from the project as a director.

