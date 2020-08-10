Raveena Tandon Starrer 'Shool' Was First Offered To Juhi Chawla; Read Trivia Here

Raveena Tandon is a very popular and evergreen Bollywood actor. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Patthar Ke Phool (1991) and hasn’t looked back since. In her career of almost three decades, she has worked with some great actors and for some critically acclaimed movies and moviemakers.
In 1991, Raveena Tandon played the lead character in Eeshwar Nivas’s Shool. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Shool that you would want to know. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood
Shool is an action crime drama, directed by Eeshwar Nivas. The movie is written by Anurag Kashyap and Eeshwar Nivas. The movie cast Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sayaji Shinde as the lead characters. The movie was a commercial success at the time. Take a look at its lesser-known facts.
Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win
Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar
Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.