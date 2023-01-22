Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Debut In Abhishek Kapoor's Next Film?

Raveena Tandon's 17-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's untitled project, according to reports.

Thadani will reportedly make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. According to a report in ANI, the director feels that Rasha is the perfect choice to play the role as the character she would be portraying is quite unique.

Both actors have reportedly started preparing for the film and will undergo a few training sessions. Recently, Rasha was spotted outside the director’s office in a grey hoodie paired with blue ripped jeans.

Many well-known films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', 'Rock on', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Fitoor' are under Abhishek Kapoor's belt.

He has launched many new actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Faran Akthar. This movie will add two new actors to his list. The untitled project will be produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala.

About Rasha Thadani

Rasha is the daughter of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often posts her glamorous pictures on Instagram.

When the 17-year-old posts pictures with her mom Raveena, fans never fail to spot the similarities between the two. Apart from this, she enjoys wildlife photography and also holds a black belt in Taekwondo.

Rasha also shares her singing videos on social media.

In the past, both Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn have collaborated on a couple of projects including Harry Baweja’s 1994 romantic-action film 'Dilwale', 'Ek Hi Raasta', and 'Gair'.