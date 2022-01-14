Raza Murad Removed As Swachchhata Brand Ambassador By Bhopal Municipal Corporation

Bhupendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development minister instructed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to remove actor Raza Murad from the Swachchhata Brand ambassador position. The Bollywood actor was appointed as the brand ambassador after a recommendation by an NGO engaged with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's swachchh mission. Senior authorities of the corporation approved the actor for the position, but Singh has now instructed that the actor be removed from the position with immediate effect.

The actor was appointed the position of Swachchhata Brand ambassador without approval from the Urban department. Singh suggested that the ambassador should be one who has made a contribution to the swachchha mission. He also mentioned that the ambassador should be an individual who has made efforts in the field of cleanliness. The Urban Administration and Development minister is now questioning the appointment of the actor as the Brand Ambassador and has now asked that he be removed from the position.

Raza Murad is a well-known personality in the Hindi film industry and has worked in hundreds of films that have been lauded by fans. He has been part of films including Daku Hasina, Namak Haraam, Rajinikanth, Kabrastan, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and many more. He has taken roles alongside some of the most iconic actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Rajiv Kapoor and many others.

Image: ANI