Razzak Khan's Death Anniversary: 5 Most Memorable Characters Of The Late Actor

Razzak Khan was a noted actor and a popular face on the screen known for his comic roles in Hindi Cinema. The veteran comedian passed away on June 1, 2016, after suffering from cardiac arrest. In honour of Razzak Khan's death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his popular performances in movies through which he managed to entertain the audience with his funny gimmicks and impeccable comedic timing.

A list of Razzak Khan's best characters

Ninja Chacha

One of the actor's most memorable roles to date continues to be the character of Ninja Chacha in the movie Hello Brother. The actor portrayed the role of an old man who turns into a ninja with killer moves when he becomes angry which added an edge to the comedy flick.

Nadi Didi Changezi

Another memorable character of Razzak Khan is that of Nadi Didi Changezi, a Shahjahan fan who managed to make the audience laugh with his comedy in the movie Ishq. In the movie, Razzak Khan played a short but impressive role which made his character unforgettable.

Manikchand

Razzak Khan played the role of gangster Manikchand in the 1999 movie Badshah. His role as a gangster who gets conned at the casino by a bunch of young detectives whose main aim was to get diamonds from Manikchand is worth a watch.

Faiyaz Takkar

Razzak Khan plays the role of a lungi clad don Faiyaz Takkar in Govinda and Raveena Tandon's movie Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. In the movie, Faiyaz's signature move was demolishing brick walls with a head butt. The comedic timing of Razzak Khan, Kader Khan and Govinda made the movie a hilarious watch.

Taxi Driver

Razzak Khan's screen time as the taxi driver in the Govinda starrer Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya is brief but hilarious. In the movie, he plays the role of a goon who has turned into a taxi driver. In the scene, Razzak Khan is dropping Govinda and Juhi Chawla at their home when he gets frustrated over something and starts speaking rudely with the couple. The scene that follows between Govinda and Razzak is a treat for the audience.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AKHIYON SE GOLI MAARE

