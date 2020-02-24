Katrina Kaif's Inspiring Journey From An Actor To An Entrepreneur; Watch Video

Actor Katrina Kaif recently turned an entrepreneur by launching her own cosmetic brand Kay Beauty in October, last year. Her beauty and cosmetic line are in partnership with beauty retailer Nykaa. In a recent interview, the actor shared a few secrets of why she chose to be an entrepreneur and even shared the responsibilities that came in with being one.

Why Katrina Kaif turned an entrepreneur?

In the interview, Katrina Kaif shared that she has been working on her brand since the year 2017. She further shared that when she chose to become an entrepreneur of a cosmetic brand she knew it came with a few responsibilities. She shared that when you are making a product for someone's face, it comes with a bug responsibility and Katrina Kaif has taken the same very seriously.

She shared that she lived with six sisters and when it came to attending weddings, all of them would gather together and do their makeup. Katrina Kaif also added that she always dreamt of owning her own makeup and cosmetic line. Katrina Kaif further said that whether it was the formulation or the factory that was going to make the product, it all had to be the best.

Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand Kay beauty is aimed at Asian skin colours, tones and textures. She wants to celebrate the different representations of beauty through her brand. Katrina also shared her make up range comprises of foundations, powders, highlighters, concealers, contours, powder contours and stick contours.

Katrina Kaif’s Kay beauty was a success and many appreciated her efforts for making her brand a big one. She believed that to make anything successful, there needs to be knowledge, passion and infrastructure and she knew how exactly her product should be. To look after the business side, she roped in Zoya Akhtar for Kay Beauty’s campaign.

