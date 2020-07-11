Rekha's Mumbai Bungalow Sealed After Security Guard Tests COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus cases are on constant rise in the city of Mumbai. Last month, reports revealed that Aamir Khan and Boney Kapoor's staff had tested COVID-19 positive. According to the latest reports, actor Rekha's Mumbai-based Bungalow's security guard has tested positive for Coronavirus. Mumbai's civic body BMC has put an official notice outside the building and has declared it as a containment zone. Read on to know more details:

Rekha's bungalow security guard tests COVID-19 positive

Rekha's bungalow is situated in the Bandstand area of Bandra, Mumbai, and is named Sea Springs. There are always two security guards who guard her house. One of them tested COVID-19 positive just a few days ago and is under treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai. However, Rekha or her spokesperson has not yet given any official statement regarding the same. After putting up a notice, BMC has also sanitised the entire area.

Last month, actor Aamir Khan revealed that seven of his domestic staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The members also included two of his bodyguards and his cook. He revealed that the rest of them were tested and the reports came out negative. In a later update, Khan revealed that his mother, who was the last person left to be tested, also tested negative for COVID-19.

Before that, some members of actor Boney Kapoor's house-help tested positive. He released a statement regarding the same and assured everyone that they were doing well and were safe. The producer also BMC and the State Government for their prompt response in handling the matter. Designer Farah Ali's domestic staff member also tested positive in the month of April.

Holiday actor Freddy Daruwala's father and singer Monica Doogra's mother were also COVID-19 positive and have now recovered after receiving proper treatment. Actor Purab Kohli and his family were also tested positive and have completely recovered. Actor Kunal Kohli's aunt and Varun Dhawan's aunt also passed away due to the virus.

