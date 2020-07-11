Remember Kumar Gaurav? Here Is What The 'Love Story' Actor Upto Now

Actor Kumar Gaurav, born on July 11, is best known for films like Love Story, Teri Kasam, and more. After delivering a few successful hits, the actor quit the Bollywood film industry. Still a popular name among the crowds, read on to know what Kumar Gaurav is up to now.

What actor Kumar Gaurav has been up to now

Kumar Gaurav's career

Kumar Gaurav made his acting debut with Love Story in 1981. The film was produced by his father Rajendra Kumar and also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Vijaya Pandit. The actor then went on to deliver a few successful hits like Teri Kasam, Phool, and Kaante. Post that, he quit the industry to shift his focus on his family. He is now a settled and successful businessman and has no plans of returning to the industry. The actor also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film Janam.

Kumar Gaurav's family

Kumar Gaurav is the son of actor Rajendra Kumar Tuli and Shukla Kumar. Rajendra is best known for films like Arzoo and Mother India, he is also titled as the 'Jubilee Star'. Gaurav is married to Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata Dutt and shares a great bond with the Dutt family. They tied the knot after two years of dating.

Kumar Gaurav and Namrata Dutt have two daughters. One of their daughters Saachi Kumar is married to Bilal Amrohi, son of producer Kamal Amrohi. Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl is Kumar's nephew. Kumar Gaurav is also known to be one of the closest friends of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Kumar Gaurav's bio

Born as Manoj Tuli, he is better known by his stage name Kumar Gaurav. He turned 60 in 2020. The actor worked in over 25 films throughout his career and has worked with other prominent actors like Juhi Chawla, Rati Agnihotri, Poonam Dhillon, and more. He was also a part of three television shows, Sikander, Chocolate, and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The actor also lent his voice for the character of Mowgli in the Hindi dubbed version of The Jungle Book.

