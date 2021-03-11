Remember Pooja Mishra From "What Is This Behaviour, Pooja" Memes? Here's What She Is Up To

Pooja Mishra is a model, video jockey, and reality star. Pooja began her tv stint with the talk show Jab We Talk on B4U in which she offered a solution for relationship problems. She then featured in the reality TV show Big Switch on channel UTV Bindaas. She participated in the season 5th of a popular Colors reality show in 2011 from which she later became famous for her fight with Shonali Nagrani that led to a popular audio meme that went viral on social media.

History of 'Pooja What Is This Behaviour Memes'

The audio meme emerged from Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani’s ugly banter traced back to season 5 of the reality show when the two hurled accusations at each other. In that particular episode, Pooja Mishra was called 'violent' by other contestants, as the former-actor broke a plastic broom to scare Shonali Nagrani. Shonali tells her "Pooja what is this behaviour" to which she replied, "I broke it by mistake". Shonali said she cannot do such a thing by mistake and Mishra said if it bothered her so much she should pick it up. The audio from this argument went viral on the Internet that led to several hilarious memes.

Later, Pooja indulged in an ugly verbal banter with actor Mahek Chahal and Laxmi Narayan, when they confronted her. Pooja Mishra was given a second opportunity, and she escaped on-spot eviction from the show. Check out some of the Pooja What is this behaviour memes-

Pooja Mishra's Age, Net Worth, Interests

Pooja Mishra was born on March 11, 1982, in Munger Bihar and she is 40 years old. According to Dreshare, as of 2018, Pooja Mishra's Net Worth is Rs. 40 lakh. Pooja loves to shop and travel. Her dream holiday destination is London.

Pooja Mishra's works after Big Boss

Pooja Mishra featured on the item song 'Baaja Baja Denge' in 2012. She then participated in Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, a cooking-based reality show hosted by television personality Ram Kapoor. She released her own party anther 'Hotter Than You' in 2017. She started her own reality show Spare Me the Crab Mentality in 2018. She is the author of the book 'Hotter Than You' based on her own life. She also has her own production company called 'Pooja Misra Productions'. No update about Pooja Mishra's works is available after 2019.

Promo Image Source: Still from Spare Me the Crab Mentality show

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the trivia.