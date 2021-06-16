Remember Sunny Deol's Son In 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'? This Is How Utkarsh Sharma Looks Now

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was a passionate love story, hit the theatres in 2001 and changed the face of intense love stories in Indian cinema. A child actor who made his way into the hearts of the audience, Utkarsh Sharma was merely seven years old when he essayed the role of Sunny Deol's son Jeete in the movie. Here is what Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar looks like now as he celebrated 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar

The 7-year-old child artist is the son of the famous director Anil Sharma who also helmed the movie Gadar. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny Deol's son Jeete in the movie where his acting skills were highly praised by the audience. This movie turned out to be his first acting job.

What is Utkarsh Sharma up to now?

The 27-year-old actor appeared in three movies as a child artist namely Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon in 2004, and Apne in 2007 all of which were helmed by his father Anil Sharma. He went on to make his directorial debut in Bollywood in the movie Purpose and also debuted as a writer in 2016 in Still Life. He debuted as a lead actor in 2018 with Genius.

Recently, he took to his Instagram to celebrate 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with his fans. Penning down a personal note for the more, he wrote, 'Today marks #20yearsofGadar … A film made legendary by the love and passion of the audiences. I’m honored to have been a part of it. Thank you all!'. Fans in the comment section could not stop but swoon over the young actor as they reminisced watching the movie and loving his performance.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha cast

The blockbuster movie revolved around the story of two lovers who get separated during the India-Pakistan partition. The movie included a star-studded cast featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead role. The supporting cast comprised of actors such as Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq, and Suresh Oberoi.

