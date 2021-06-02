Remember When Fatima Sana Shaikh Starred In Films As A Child Artist?

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama Dangal, which she appeared in 2016. However, Fatima Sana Shaikh had a portfolio of work prior to being the Dangal girl, which few people are cognizant of. While she has recently appeared in movies such as Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo (both in 2020), and Ajeeb Dastaans (in 2021), the actor began her career far before the 2016 Dangal. In fact, what many people do not know is that Fatima Sana Shaikh began her career as a child artist and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry in her childhood.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies as a child artist

Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared in front of the camera for her first role at the tender age of six. The film that she was a part of was a huge blockbuster and she had a prominent role in the movie. The film is none other than Chachi 420 featuring Tabu and Kamal Haasan. Fatima Sana Shaikh played the daughter of the couple in the film who was the only one who knew that Kamal Haasan was entering their house in disguise to spend time with his daughter whom he loved.

In one of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s movies, she starred with an ensemble cast. She was about ten years old in the film. The film was none other than the 2001 hit film One Two Ka Four. The film featured Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla in important roles and Fatima Sana Shaikh once again played a pivotal role in the movie.

What many people may not know is the fact that Fatima Sana Shaikh used to work in television serials as well before she made it big in Bollywood. She worked in serials like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Ladies Special was about a group of women and how they managed the roles of being women of the home and women of the world. In the serial, Fatima Sana Shaikh played the part of a teenaged daughter of one of the leads. In Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Fatima Sana Shaikh played the part of Suman, a minor character who aides Lalli, the protagonist.

IMAGE: FATIMA SANA SHAIKH'S INSTAGRAM

