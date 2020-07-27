Resul Pookutty Weighs In On The Nepotism Debate, Calls It ‘cheap And Most Unimaginative'

Resul Pookutty recently made headlines when he spoke about how he did not get any work after winning an Oscar. Recently in a heated Twitter conversation, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur described winning an Oscar as 'the kiss of death' in Bollywood. Resul had come forward and shared that he went through a near breakdown when he did not get any work after winning an oscar. Now, using the medium of Twitter, Resul has opened up about nepotism.

Also read: Rahman says 'let's move on' after Shekhar Kapur comments Bollywood can't handle his talent

Resul Pookutty on nepotism

Resul Pookutty took to his Twitter recently and shared a tweet writing 'Nepotism is the cheapest and most unimaginative corruption!'. The ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood has taken a heated turn following the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations about industry insiders sidelining outsider talent started doing the rounds on the internet.

In the past month, a cyber backlash towards star kids has been witnessed on social media which has yet again brought the discussion of nepotism in Bollywood to the mainstream.

Also read: After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty reveals 'Oscar Curse': 'Nobody gave work in Hindi films'

Resul's followers were also seeming to be aligned with his thoughts and left comments under his tweet. While one user wrote, 'This exist everywhere n in every corner of the world in human race inherently. Giving a word and using it for all types of unnecessary things is waste of ones time instead one has to find a way to excel'.

Another one wrote, 'Nepotism is everywhere. It is in films industry/politics/jobs, etc. What bad thing in it, is that they cut out the real n genuine talent, they don't give a chances n ground to showcase their talents'. Check out their comments below -

Also read: Dil Bechara's composer A.R. Rahman states how Kizie’s name inspired him to write a song

The conversation around Oscar being a kiss of death for Indian artists kickstarted when AR Rahman spoke to a news portal and stated that a gang is spreading false rumours around him. According to AR Rahman, the director of his latest film Dil Bechara was already fed with preconstructed notions about him which did not hold any truth. Rahman is now taking up dark movies as there is a 'whole gang' working against him and trying to harm his work and tarnish his public image.

Also read: AR Rahman reveals his one condition for working with Salman Khan in this throwback video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.