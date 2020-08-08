Sushant Death Case: Rhea & Brother Showik Quizzed By ED About Income, Investments And More

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik had visited the Enforcement Directorate office on Saturday for interrogation in the money laundering case registered against him and his family based on the FIR filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. The ED officials have also quizzed Rhea, her manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh shah along with Showik on Friday evening. As per sources, they were all interrogated separately in different cabins and not joint sessions were avoided.

Rhea and Showik were reportedly asked to provide information on their bank accounts and details of the companies that were allegedly formed using Sushant Singh Rajput's money with Rhea and Showik as directors. the ED also asked about the business model of their companies and the nature of decision making between Sushant, Rhea, and Showik. ED further asked Rhea about her income and the investments made in the last few years and her alleged absconding of one company months after it was formed.

Further, ED will also investigate the statements of the others - Rhea, Showik, Sushant's former business manager, and Rhea's current manager Shruti Modi and Rhea's CA - which were recorded on August 7. In the event that their testimonies don't match, they are likely to be summoned for the second round of interrogation. If needed, the ED officials may also call all four for a joint inquiry to confront them together and ascertain facts of the transactions made from Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts.

The ED has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in his FIR at Patna last month that Rhea had cheated the late actor of a huge sum of money, equivalent to Rs 15 crore.

Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case is also being investigated by Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the case will have officially been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the next few days.

Rhea Chakraborty's petition at Supreme Court

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea on July 25 at Patna Police station, she moved Supreme Court asking for a transfer of the complaint from Patna to Mumbai citing jurisdiction change. In its first hearing of the matter on August 5, the Apex Court pronounced the Centre's decision to hand over the investigation of the case to CBI amid clashes between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police.

