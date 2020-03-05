Rhea Kapoor's Rumoured Beau Karan Boolani Pours Love On Her Birthday With A Sweet Post

Born on March 5, Rhea Kapoor celebrates her 33rd birthday this year. Many fans and celebrities have been showering the Bollywood producer with wishes and love on her social media. While the fans continued to make her feel special on her birthday, they also did not fail to notice the birthday wish of Rhea Kapoor's rumoured beau, Karan Boolani.

Rhea Kapoor's rumoured partner Karan Boolani makes her feel special on her birthday

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Are Each Other’s A1 Since Day 1; Here’s The Proof

Karan Boolani shared a series of pictures of the duo together. When the alleged couple took a trip to the Maldives last year for Karan's birthday, Rhea shared a birthday post for him and thanked him for putting up with her. Responding to Rhea Kapoor's caption in his birthday post for her, he said, "Happy birthday.. thank you for putting up with me too" and added a series of red hearts to it.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Effortless Style In Rhea Kapoor's New Collection 'The Lost Letters'

Boolani also shared a series of stories on his social media from Rhea Kapoor's birthday celebration. She is seen doing rounds and feeding cake to her closed ones. Rhea also took to her social media stories to share glimpses from the intimate celebration.

While the couple has been tight-lipped about their romance, Sonam Kapoor confirmed their relationship in an interview with a leading channel. When the actor was asked about Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, Sonam said that when Rhea does get married, she will be happy to tell them. She added that they have been dating for 10 years and that they have not gotten married yet. She also added that when the happy news is there, it will be announced and also said that they will not be getting married this year.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Luxury Cars And Fashion Brands; Here's Their Combined Net-Worth

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor Says She Misses Her 'Veeres' By Sharing A Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.