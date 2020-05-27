Richa Chadha Or Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The All-yellow Outfit Better?

Richa Chadha and Katrina Kaif have a distinct fashion sense. However, they both have successfully got a thumbs up from the fashion police for their styling statements. Richa Chadha and Katrina have also melted the hearts of the fans with their vogue outfits. In the recent past, both of these Bollywood actors were spotted in an all-yellow outfit. Check out their pictures and pick whose all-yellow outfit do you like the most.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday or Rhea Chakraborty: Who aced the bralette top trend better

Richa Chadha's Yellow Wardrobe -

In this photoshoot series, Richa Chadha is wearing designs by Drenusha Xharra. Section 375's actor stunned in a lemon yellow dress. Richa Chadha's all-yellow outfit was slit thigh and single shoulder ensemble. The other arm had an oversized sleeve which gave the attire a retro look.

The Gangs of Wasseypur star paired a thick black belt that had initials designed in the diamond. Richa Chadha's diamond dangler earrings complimented her retro look. For glam, the star was styled in a light bronze makeup look. For hairdo, she went for curls and left them open. Take a look at Richa Chadha's all-yellow look styled by Anisha Gandhi.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's sharara or Rashami Desai's saree; who donned better yellow ensemble?

Katrina Kaif's All Yellow Outfit -

Here, Katrina Kaif shared BTS pictures from her dance shoot. The Welcome actor can be spotted wearing a sunflower yellow dress. She even added in her caption that she was in love with the all-yellow dress. The dress had a one-sided sleeve design with slit thigh cut.

The Bharat actor's dress also had a flare trail attached. Katrina Kaif accessorised the costume with a pair of large loop earrings. For glam, the Tiger Zinda Hai star was styled in highlighting makeup look. Check out Katrina Kaif's all yellow dress' pictures. Katrina Kaif captioned her picture as, "Didn’t make it in the final song cut ... but I love this dress 😏".

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Anushka Sharma; who made better style statement in feathers?

On the professional front, reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie. Whereas, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film was lauded by fans and moviegoers for the storyline and acting skills. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film, Sooryavanshi, also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo.

Also Read | Malaika Arora or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the high-slit silver sequinned gown better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.