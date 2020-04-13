Richa Chadha Reveals She Would Love To Play Draupadi Of 'Mahabharat'; Here's Why

Richa Chadha is considered as one of those fewer celebrities who are known for their different choices of roles. The Bollywood star was last seen in the sports drama flick, Panga, alongside Kangana Ranaut. She has delivered some popular Bollywood blockbusters like Section 375, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Fukery, Masaan and many more. She is a multitalented performer who has also been credited for writing, directing and producing films.

In an old interview, Richa Chadha shared that she wishes to explore the mythological expanse on the big screens in Bollywood. And if given a chance she would love to portray the role of Draupadi from the epic Mahabharat.

The Fukrey Returns actor said revealed that she would play the role of Draupadi from Mahabharat as she feels her character was the most interesting one. She also shared that she has read the Mahabharat as a kid and found it very interesting, the way it was structured.

Richa Chadha further shared her fondness to step into the fictitious genre after launching actor Vir Das's sister Trisha's debut novel titled Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas. The mythological book was published in India by Harper Collins.

Talking about the book, during the launch, Richa Chadha said that she was happy to launch Trisha's book. She also revealed that the novel is genuinely a fun humorous take on the modern-day adaptation of the classic mythology. The launch event was hosted by Vir along with the special guest panel including Manasi Scott, Anurag Shrivastav, Suchitra Pillai, Shruti Seth and Ashwin Mushran.

In the other news, Richa Chadha was personally affected due to the rise of Coronavirus cases. Richa and her beau Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot at the beginning of April. However, given the scenario, they decided to delay it. On the work front, Richa Chadha has two movie projects lined up, Ghoomketu and Shakeela.

