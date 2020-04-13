When Richa Chadha Revealed That Producing Films Is 'More Daunting Than Acting'

Actor Richa Chadha, who was last seen in the sports drama flick Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut, is regarded as one of those celebrities who are known for their different choices of roles. The actor has been a part of some popular Bollywood blockbusters like Section 375, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Fukery and many more. Apart from her on-screen performances, Richa Chadha has also been credited for producing films.

In an earlier interview with an entertainment daily, Richa Chadha shared that being a producer of is more daunting than being an actor. The Gangs Of Wasseypur star further added that she just produced a Punjabi short film and her team is still fighting with some stuff. The Love Sonia actor also shared that her producing experience has got her worried about how people make whole movies.

Richa Chadha made her debut into the film production with a Punjabi short film. The flick is titled Khoon Aali Chithi and released in the year 2016. Khoon Aali Chithi has been directed by Chadha's friend Rupinder Inderjit. The film was released online and is available to watch on YouTube.

In other news, Richa Chadha was personally hit due to the rise of Coronavirus crisis. Richa and her beau Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot at the beginning of April this year (2020). However, given the scenario, they decided to delay it. On the work front, Richa Chadha has two projects lined up, namely Ghoomketu and Shakeela.

