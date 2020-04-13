The Debate
When Richa Chadha Revealed That Producing Films Is 'More Daunting Than Acting'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has also tried her foot in movie production. Check out Richa Chadha's take on producing films, as mentioned by her in an interview.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai
Richa Chadha

Actor Richa Chadha, who was last seen in the sports drama flick Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut, is regarded as one of those celebrities who are known for their different choices of roles. The actor has been a part of some popular Bollywood blockbusters like Section 375, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, Fukery and many more. Apart from her on-screen performances, Richa Chadha has also been credited for producing films. 

Also Read | Richa Chadha's films that tanked at the box office; see full list

In an earlier interview with an entertainment daily, Richa Chadha shared that being a producer of is more daunting than being an actor. The Gangs Of Wasseypur star further added that she just produced a Punjabi short film and her team is still fighting with some stuff. The Love Sonia actor also shared that her producing experience has got her worried about how people make whole movies. 

Also Read | Richa Chadha opens up about lockdown woes; complains about chin hair in fun pic

Richa Chadha made her debut into the film production with a Punjabi short film. The flick is titled Khoon Aali Chithi and released in the year 2016. Khoon Aali Chithi has been directed by Chadha's friend Rupinder Inderjit. The film was released online and is available to watch on YouTube. 

Also Read | Richa Chadha spends happy time on her day-out with rescued dogs, WATC

In other news, Richa Chadha was personally hit due to the rise of Coronavirus crisis. Richa and her beau Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot at the beginning of April this year (2020). However, given the scenario, they decided to delay it. On the work front, Richa Chadha has two projects lined up, namely Ghoomketu and Shakeela

Stills from Richa Chadha's next - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Also Read | Interesting trivia about Richa Chadha starrer 'Masaan' that will surprise you; read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

 

 

 

First Published:
