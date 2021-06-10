Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares An Unseen Pic Of Late Rishi Kapoor With His Grand-daughter

Bobby actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media to share a never-seen-before memory of her late father with her toddler daughter. It is not the first time that the fans get to witness the loving bond of Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter as Neetu Kapoor often shares personal pictures online. Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram to see her tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares Rishi Kapoor's picture

The Indian Fashion Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has a daughter with her husband Bharat Sahni named Samara Sahni. Often sharing a small glimpse into her personal life and sharing throwback pictures of her family, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram to share a memory of the late actor. In the picture, late actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on his Granddaughter Samara's cheeks. She added the story with a couple of white hearts and tagged her moth Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor's throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and Samara Sahni

The Amar Akbar Anthony actress recently, took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband. She uploaded photos of Rishi Kapoor cuddling Samara Sahni while toddler Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen in the same position with her Grandfather. Neetu Kapoor tagged her daughter in the post and captioned it as 'Grandfather’s loving lap'.

Throwback pictures on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

With a following of over a million followers, Rishi Kapoor's daughter often shares pictures of her personal life or throwback pictures of her star family. In one post, the entrepreneur shared a monochrome picture with her mother to wish her on Mother's Day. She penned down a personal note writing, 'I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady! Love you most'.

In another post, Riddhima paid tribute to her late father Rishi Kapoor by sharing a recent picture with an old picture with him. She penned down an emotional caption for him writing, 'If only I could hear you call me mushk once more'. Riddhima also dedicated a small heartwarming caption for her father.

