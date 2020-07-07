Riddhima Kapoor Shares Adorable Family Pics With Neetu Kapoor Ahead Of Latter's Birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has kept herself away from the Bollywood showbiz but is quite active on social media, and often shares family pictures on Instagram. Neetu Singh will celebrate her 62nd birthday tomorrow, July 8, 2020. Sending her pre-wishes, Riddhima Kapoor took to her social media and shared doting pictures of Neetu Kapoor. Take a look -

Picture courtesy - Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Stories

In this IG story, Neetu Kapoor can be seen flashing her stunning smile with her granddaughter Samara Sahni. They both twinned in chic denim outfits. While Neetu Kapoor donned a light denim jacket with a white tee and sunglasses, Samara was seen in a dark blue denim dress. Riddhima Kapoor shared this picture and wrote: "My mommy's bday eve" with heart emoticons.

Picture courtesy - Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Stories

Here, the mother-daughter duo is seen sitting right next to a classic design fireplace. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor wore a black netted design outfit. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor sported a simple white tee. Check out the picture here.

Picture courtesy - Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Stories

In this Instagram story shared by Riddhima Kapoor, you can see all three generations of the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter Samara Sahni. Here, they all twinned in white outfits. Check out the photos here.

Meanwhile, in other news, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently residing with her mother Neetu Kapoor at Mumbai. Amid Rishi Kapoor's sad demise, Riddhima visited her mother Neetu at their Mumbai's house. She recently shared an adorable selfie with her mother and daughter Samara. In this post, the trio can be seen smiling adorably for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also captioned the picture as, “Three generations - love & only love. @neetu54”. From the looks of it, their new puppy is trying to sneak into the family selfie. Check out the selfie here -

A few days back, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima also went for dinner plans with their close friends. Riddhima wrote: “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas.” She also shared a bunch of pictures as Instagram stories with her cousin Natasha and designer Manish Malhotra. Check out pictures here.

