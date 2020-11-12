RIP Asif Basra: Anushka Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Among Others Share Condolence Messages

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Kai Po Che!, died on Thursday, the police said. He was 53. The actor was found hanging in a private complex here by the police and a team of forensic experts is on the spot, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Onir, Rahul Dholakia, among others paid their condolences. Anushka shared a picture of Asif and wrote, "My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra." with folded hands emoji. Ranvir Shorey wrote, "What the h*** is wrong with this year?! How many more amazing people will it take?! Shocked & utterly saddened to hear of this." [sic]

The police is investigating the case and further details are awaited, Ranjan added. "Prima facie it is a case of suicide but we are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for postmortem," informed SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan on actor Asif Basra's death.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly. In his over two decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like Black Friday, Parzania and Outsourced.

Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010).

Basra most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's smash-hit series Paatal Lok.

I can’t believe he is gone! RIP #asifbasra gone to soon! Great actor and great enthusiast! pic.twitter.com/L0NTJSgew2 — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 12, 2020

Rip Asif bhai ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020

Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend ðŸ’” #AsifBasra https://t.co/YH22KKUi61 — Danish Husain à¥¤ Ø¯Ø§Ù†Ø´ Ø­ÙØ³ÛŒÙ† à¥¤ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶ à¤¹à¥à¤¸à¥ˆà¤¨ (@DanHusain) November 12, 2020

In shock. Cant believe that we have lost him. #asifbasra

Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways,I might loose balance and hurt myself.

"Paatal Lok" Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh Home https://t.co/Fi6ld6MkyT via @ndtv — à¦…à¦¨à¦¿à¦° Onir Ø§ÙˆÙ†ÛŒØ± à¤“à¤¨à¤¿à¤° (@IamOnir) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra, may you and your bike, keep travelling across galaxies new. Deepest condolences to your family. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) November 12, 2020

