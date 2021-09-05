Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Neetu, Randhir Kapoor Celebrate Special Day With Friends

Even though late actor Rishi Kapoor was not present physically, his family members lavishly celebrated his 69th birthday recently. To remember him on his birthday anniversary, his family and friends, including wife Neetu Kapoor, brother Randhir Kapoor, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, and more celebrated Rishi’s birthday with a small get together.

Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and friends celebrate Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures from last night’s celebrations. The pictures showed her love for the late actor and how much 'Chintuji' was being missed. Rishi Kapoor's closest friends also cut a cake with all the things he adored. The highlight of the celebrations was when his wife hugged the life-size cutout of the late actor. Neetu also gave a glimpse of a beautiful cake that had all the things that were liked by the late actor including non-veg good and Twitter, among other things. Neetu thanked director Rumi Jaffery and his wife for organising everything and celebrating Rishi Kapoor’s birthday.

On the occasion, Neetu also penned a heart-melting post on Instagram with a throwback picture while recalling how they celebrated his birthday in NYC during his treatment days when his ‘blood counts were high.’ “I learned a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab[sic],” she wrote.

Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. The last few years of his life were spent in the US with Neetu, where he underwent treatment. His final movie, Sharmaji Namkeen’s first look was unveiled on his birthday.

(IMAGE: VARUNDVNFAN_1/NEETU54/Instagram)