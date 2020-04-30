Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Sidharth Shukla Says He Made 'iconic Contribution To Indian Cinema'

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to mourn the loss and express his condolence. In his tweet, Shukla termed him as a ‘legendary actor’ who filled the screen with love. He also wrote that the Bobby actor had made an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry. Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Mumbai on April 30.

If getting over yesterday's loss wasn't enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise! The legendary actor #RishiKapoor ... who filled our hearts and screens with so much love..it is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry!

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."